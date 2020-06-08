Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja No More: Shobhaa De Shares Telugu Actor Chiranjeevi's Photo To Mourn the Demise, Deletes it Later

Shobhaa De, Chiranjeevi and Chiranjeevi Sarja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kannada film industry members were in for a major shock when they realised Chiranjeevi Sarja was no more with them. The actor, 39, suffered a cardiac arrest and his untimely demise was another major blow of 2020. Arjun Sarja's nephew, Chiranjeevi was a popular name in the Kannada cinema and other actors like Priyamani and others were quick in sharing their condolences to his family. However, Shobhaa De made a major error but since she was coming in from a good place, we are willing to ignore. Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39.

Indian columnist and novelist, Shobhaa De earlier took to her Twitter account to mourn the demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. However, in her attempt, she ended up sharing Telugu and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi's picture instead of Chiranjeevi Sarja. While she didn't realise the goof up, the actor's ardent fans were quick in spotting her error and De had to ultimately delete her wrong post. Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies at 39: Priyamani Raj, Anil Kumble and Other Celebs Mourn the Untimely Demise of the Kannada Actor (View Tweets).

Check Out her Deleted Post

One more shining star...gone! Just like that... what a tragic loss! Condolences to the bereaved family members. @chirusarja”, she had tweeted before realising her major goof -up. Coming to Sarja, his popular work includes Chirru, Chandralekha, Aatagara, Ram-Leela, Amma I Love You. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.