Krack: Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan Paint a Happy Family Picture on the New Poster, Send a 'Stay at Home' Message to Fans (View Pic)

Krack New Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja's upcoming film Krack has been one of the most-anticipated films starring the actor considering it brings the South superstar back to the screen after a while. We have already seen a teaser of the film and it looks like it's going to be a fun actioner. The film stars Ravi Teja in the role of a cop and the teaser showed that he'll be a badass one. While all the film releases have now been delayed amid coronavirus, there's certainly no harm introducing a new poster. Makers of Krack in a smart move shared a brand new poster that shows Ravi Teja's character's happy family picture and with it also gave out the message to 'stay home'. Krack Teaser: Ravi Teja's Cop Pulls Off Action and Romance in This Exciting Promo (Watch Video).

The film stars Shruti Haasan in lead. On the new poster, Ravi Teja can be seen lifting Shruti Haasan as well as a little boy who will be playing their son in the film in a happy snap. They sure look like one loving family. The poster reads, ‘Stay at home and enjoy with your family.’ Due to coronavirus, several celebrities have been asking their fans to stay home and practise social distancing. It's great how the Krack team did it with their posters.

Check Out the Poster Here:

Krack is reportedly based on a real-life incident and not only did the teaser but this new poster also confirms it. It is a special film given that it marks the third time collaboration between Ravi Teja and director Gopichand. Previously they worked together on Don Seenu and Balupu. Krack: Ravi Teja Looks Intense on the First Look Poster of His Upcoming Action Drama Based on True Events (View Pic).

The film was earlier slated for a May 8 release but given the circumstances, it is expected to be pushed further. Krack also stars Samuthirakani and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar in supporting roles. The music of the film has been composed by the uber-talented, Thaman S.