Lockdown Watch: 12 Malayalam Whodunits Featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran to Check Out on Hotstar While in Coronavirus Quarantine

12 Malayalam Whodunits to Check Out on Hotstar While in Coronavirus Quarantine

Who doesn't love a good whodunit? For the uninitiated, whodunit is a sub-genre in the mystery genre when a crime happens and the movie or the book keeps you guessing till the end as to who did it. And it is the guessing part which is what makes watching these films so worth a watch, as the movie invites the viewer to be a part of the investigation and throws enough red herrings at us to take the right guess. By the end, it would be a sweet victory even if you guessed the culprit right or not. 10 Bollywood Hidden Gems of 21st Century to Watch From Home if You Are on Self-Quarantine Mode Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

There have been some very interesting whodunits in Malayalam cinema, right from the time when Prem Nazir and Adoor Bhasi played secret agents in a slew of films to the recent Tovino Tomas-Mamta Mohandas starrer Forensic. In this special feature, we recommend 12 whodunits in Malayalam cinema to watch/revisit while you are in COVID-19 quarantine. And of course, where to watch them!

Yavanika

The Poster of Yavanika

An alcoholic tabla player (Bharat Gopi) in a drama troupe goes missing and is later found murdered. The needle of suspicion points towards every member of the troupe who each holds a grudge against him, including the tabla player's long-suffering wife and actress (Jalaja), her silent admirer (Venu Nagavally), the flirty leading man (Nedumudi Venu) and the frustrated troupe owner (Thilakan). Mammootty plays the investigating officer, while Sreenivasan, Jagathy Sreekumar and Ashokan are also part of the cast. Yavanika, directed by KG George, was a huge hit, and is considered a classic. You can watch Yavanika on Hotstar.

Kariyilakkattu Pole

The Poster of Kariyilakkattu Pole

After KG George, let's discuss another celebrated filmmaker's work in murder mystery. The late Padmarajan's film, Kariyilakkattu Pole, deals with the murder of a film director (Mammootty), who was found killed in his bedroom. The police officer, played by Mohanlal, tries to solve the murder by delving into the director's shady past, that involves illicit affairs and illegitimate kids. The killer reveal at the very end will leave you shocked as to the murderer's identity and the person's motive. The movie also stars Rahman, Karthika, Jalaja and Sripriya. You can watch Kariyilakkattu Pole on Hotstar.

Sethuraman CBI series

The Poster of Oru CBI Diary Kurippu

I am cheating here for I am clubbing together all the Mammootty-K Madhu investigative thrillers, that feature Mammukka as the iconic genius, CBI officer, Sethuraman Iyer. Oru CBI Diary Kurippu (the best of the lot, Jagrutha (Underrated), Sethurama Iyer CBI (good comeback), and Nerariyan CBI (weak, but still thrilling), each film has managed to get a spot in a Malayalam viewer's heart. From the hero's style of walking to the iconic theme music, everything about these films have gained cult status. Filled with popular stars in the supporting cast and some really good suspense, the movies keep you guessing till the very end. If you have not seen the films yet, let's give you a killer hint - it's always the one on whom the spotlight is the least. You can watch all the CBI films on Hotstar.

Mukham

Mohanlal and Ranjini in Mukham

Mohanlal plays a police officer again in this Mohan film, who investigates a series of murders, where the victims are females and the modus operandus is the same - sniping. At the same time, the officer is also going through a personal crisis, as he feels his wife is hiding something dark from him. Mukham is dark and brooding, with a simmering buildup that leads to a thrilling reveal. The movie also stars Ranjini, Sukumaran, Soman, Innocent and Nasser. You can watch Mukham on Hotstar.

Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu

Poster of Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu

Mammootty once again returns to this list, again donning the khaki dress to investigate a series of murders. All the victims are senior citizens and their mouths are filled with coir. When a spiritual leader (Nedumudi Venu) gets almost killed, the officer amps up the investigation so that the killer doesn't strike at the same spot, only for him to unravel a very shocking secret. Sumalatha, Suresh Gopi, Soman, Lalu Alex, Devan are part of the supporting cast. You can watch Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu on Hotstar.

No 20 Madras Mail

Mammootty and Mohanlal in No 20 Madras Mail

Mammootty and Mohanlal have been part of some very good whodunits. So let's talk about one of the most watched murder mysteries of all time, that has both of them in the lead, and neither is playing a officer. Mohanlal plays an irresponsible, alcoholic young man, who, along with his two friends, are embroiled in the murder of a young girl (Suchitra) that happened on the titular train. The only person who is sure of their innocence is filmstar Mammootty, who was travelling in the same bogie as the victim and the alleged killers. The movie also stars MG Soman, Jayabharathi, Ashokan, Jagadeesh and Manian Pillai Raju. While No 20 Madras Mail doesn't wait till the end to reveal the killer, having done right before the third act, it is a highly entertaining and thrilling ride till there, and even after that. You can watch No 20 Madras Mail on Hotstar.

Ee Kanni Koodi

Saikumar and Jagadeesh in Ee Kanni Koodi

In this KG George film, a sexworker (Ashwini) is found dead in her home. The police, lead by Saikumar's officer, try to solve the murder by interrogating people who have been in touch with her in her last days. While the final reveal may leave you with a mixed bag of emotions, the drama till there is a very absorbing affair. Ee Kanni Koodi also stars Shivaji, Jagadeesh, Thilakan, Jose Prakash and Murali. You can watch Ee Kanni Koodi on Hotstar.

Detective

Suresh Gopi in Detective

Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph made his directorial debut with this thrilling underrated murder mystery that has Suresh Gopi in a double role. One role is that of a politician who is embroiled in the apparent suicide of his wife, while the other is his lookalike illegitimate half-brother, who is a CBI officer investigating the case. The movie has plenty of red herrings that keeps you guessing who the real culprit is and the final reveal is quite interesting. You can watch Detective on Hotstar.

Nadiya Kollappetta Rathri

Kavya Madhavan in Nadiya Kollappetta Rathri

K Madhu directed this loose adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel Elephants Can Remember, where three seemingly unconnected murders happen in the span of one night and in one train bogie. Actually, make it two, for the title is kinda misleading till the end happens. Only one victim barely survives, and that's Nadiya, a sharpshooter, who is know in coma. Her twin sister, Nadira, wants justice for her sister, while Suresh Gopi plays the officer investigating the murders. Kavya Madhavan is excellent as the tragic twins, while Prithviraj Sukumaran appears in a cameo. You can watch Nadiya Kollappetta Rathri on Hotstar.

Mumbai Police

Kunchan, Prithviraj and Aparna Nair in Mumbai Police

Rosshan Andrrews helms this investigative thriller with a shocking end-twist that was considered ahead of its time on its release. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a police officer who loses his memory in an accidents. After he joins back the service, his superior (and also brother-in-law) asks him to re-investigate the murder of a fellow officer (Jayasurya), something which the protagonist had seemingly solved before his accident. As he copes with finding the missing blocks of his life, the officer is stunned to see how entangled the mystery is, as well as knowing about his own aggressive persona before the mishap happened. Prithviraj is astounding in the lead role, with good supporting turns from Rahman and Jayasurya. You can watch Mumbai Police on Hotstar.

Banking Hours 10 To 4

The poster of Banking Hours 10 To 4

Perhaps, the weakest film in this list, more so because K Madhu's direction isn't upto the mark and the performances are pretty average. But what makes Banking Hours 10 To 4 eligible for this list is its suspense, which is quite good. A team of police officers are secretly patrolling a popular bank after they get intel about a planned robbery. There are assorted characters in the bank, all with their different motives of being there. Suddenly, a blackout happens and when the lights come back, there is a murdered person in their midst. The cops now have to solve this murder, before the banking hours are over, while also trying to figure out who the presumed robbers are and their mysterious leader. You can watch Banking Hours 10 To 4 on Hotstar.

Memories

Prithviraj in Memories

Jeethu Joseph returns to the genre that he begin with in Memories, a whodunit that keeps you on your toes. Prithviraj plays an intelligent former cop, who is a complete alcoholic now, after the deaths of his wife and daughter. A series of kidnappings and murders happen in the city and the police have no option but to take his service, knowing his intellect. While I was underwhelmed by the killer's reveal, what makes Memories enthralling is the motive of the killer and how the protagonist's own problems create more hindrances in his investigation. You can watch Memories on Hotstar.