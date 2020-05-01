Maha Samudram: Actors Siddharth and Sharwanand Roped in for Ajay Bhupathi’s Film?

Siddharth, Sharwanand (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ajay Bhupathi shot to fame for the Telugu romantic drama, RX 100, starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. Right now fans are curious to know about his upcoming project, which is tentatively titled as Maha Samudram. Since quite a long time the speculations around its star cast has been doing rounds on the internet. It was just a few days ago when reports started doing rounds citing Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the lead actress and she is yet to give a nod for it. The latest development is that actors Siddharth and Sharwanand have been roped in as the lead actors. Sai Pallavi Roped In for Ajay Bhupathi’s Film Maha Samudram?

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Sharwanand has been zeroed down already and now the director is in talks with Siddharth. A source was quoted as saying, “Siddharth would be an ideal choice for one of the protagonists’ roles because he’s a natural performer. Moreover, since the Telugu audiences haven’t seen much of him in the last few years, his casting will come as a breath of fresh air.” However, an official announcement is awaited. Lockdown Watchlist: Free Hindi-Dubbed South Blockbusters to Binge-Watch on YouTube to Kill Your Boredom in COVID-19 Quarantine.

If the reports of Siddharth coming on-board for Maha Samudram turns out to be true, it would be his comeback movie, almost after seven years. This project is expected to go on floors later this year. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of showbiz!