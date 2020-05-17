Mahesh Babu Flaunts a New Hot Geeky Look In a Pic Shared by Wife Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu with kids (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu is thoroughly enjoying the quarantine period with family. Of course, the lockdown period is hard on everyone's mind as it is going on for months now. However, till the coronavirus pandemic does not end, no one has a choice than to be content with being safe with family. The Tollywood star is sure grateful about this very fact and keeps on sharing the moments with his family on social media. However, his latest post grabs attention of the fans for his new geeky look! Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara's This Playful Video is Too Cute!.

His actress-wife, Namrata Shirodkar shared the picture of him along with his kids. As they pose for a picture before their bed-time, the fans get to see a new look donned by the Maharshi actor. He is seen in a clean-shaven look, wearing glasses. Namrata wrote in the caption, "My clan is retiring for the night good nite people #lockdownlife #staysafe." Check out the picture below. Mahesh Babu Shares Adorable Pics With Daughter Sitara, Says ‘Building Memories One Step at a Time’.

Mahesh Babu Here!

Well, it is not a new thing for the actors to ditch their regular signature looks for a new one. The quarantine has got everyone depend on their ownselves for haircuts and trims, so they might as well be creative with it! While some of them chose to go clean-shaven, other are growing beard the 'Kabir Singh' way!

On the work front, the Tollywood hunk will be reportedly collaborating with SS Rajamouli. This will be for the first time that he will work closely with the Baahubali director on a film and the announcement is awaited. Stay tuned.