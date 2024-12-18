The ongoing feud within the Manchu family has become a hot topic of discussion. Recently, Manoj Manchu accused his elder brother Vishnu Manchu of endangering him and his family. Manoj alleged that Vishnu and his group entered his property under the pretense of delivering a birthday cake for their mother, Nirmala Devi Manchu. Once inside, Manoj claimed they sabotaged the main generators by pouring a diesel-sugar mixture, causing extensive damage. This act, according to him, led to a major power failure and electrical issues late at night. Responding to these accusations, Nirmala Devi has denied Manoj’s claims and defended Vishnu’s actions. Manchu Manoj Makes Shocking Allegations Against Brother Vishnu Manchu of Harming Him and His Family, Claims Incident Was Life-Threatening.

Nirmala Devi Manchu Denies Manoj’s Claims Against Vishnu

In a letter to the police, as reported by TOI, Nirmala Devi Manchu clarified that Vishnu had come to their home on December 14 to celebrate her birthday. As per the reports, Nirmala stated, “What I want to emphasise is that on my birthday, Vishnu came to our house with a cake, stayed for a short while, celebrated by cutting the cake with me, and took his belongings from his room. My younger son, Manoj, has equal rights in this house, just as my elder son, Vishnu, does. Vishnu did not cause any disturbance or fight with anyone when he came to the house. There is no truth in the complaint filed by Manoj.” Mohan Babu Booked: Video of Telugu Actor Assaulting TV9 Journalist Amid Feud With Son Manchu Manoj Goes Viral – WATCH.

Nirmala Devi also addressed Manoj’s accusations about tampered CCTV footage and claimed they were false. She further clarified that household staff quit voluntarily and were not influenced by Vishnu.

