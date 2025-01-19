Manchu Manoj and his brother Vishnu Manchu have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. The conflict began with a property dispute involving Mohan Babu and Manoj Manchu, leaving the entire Telugu industry in shock. Since then, both actors have been levelling accusations against each other. Although they initially dismissed these as rumours, the brothers are now indirectly attacking each other on social media. Manchu Manoj Makes Shocking Allegations Against Brother Vishnu Manchu of Harming Him and His Family, Claims Incident Was Life-Threatening.

Manchu Manoj and Vishnu Manchu Engage in Social Media War

Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Saturday (January 18), Manoj Manchu shared a cryptic post indirectly challenging his brother Vishnu Manchu for a debate. Addressing him as #VisMith, he wrote, "#VisMith u r too cute… let’s sit and talk, Man to Man. keeping women, Dad, staff and sugar out of this. What say ?! Man up #VisMith I promise I will come alone, u can get whomever you want or we can have an open and healthy debateYours, #CurrentTheega". For the unversed Manoj Manchu was mocking the Kannappa actor's upcoming Hollywood project where he said that he would be collaborating with cinema icon Will Smith.

Manoj Manchu Takes a Dig at Vishnu Manchu’s Upcoming Hollywood Film

#VisMith u r too cute… let’s sit and talk, Man to Man. keeping women, Dad, staff and sugar out of this. What say ?! Man up #VisMith 🙏🏼🙌🏽❤️ I promise I will come alone, u can get whomever you want or we can have an open and healthy debate 🙌🏽❤️ Yours, #CurrentTheega 😅 pic.twitter.com/9diTq9HYzA — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) January 18, 2025

Earlier, Vishnu Manchu shared a clip from Mohan Babu's 2014 film Rowdy. The video contained a dialogue that goes, "Every dog wishes to be a lion." In response, Manoj Manchu tweeted that Vishnu will learn that he cannot recreate a legendary film by Krishnam Raju (referring to Vishnu's magnum opus Kannappa). Though the brothers have never named each other, it is clear that they are indirectly teaching each other a lesson. ‘Kannappa’: Leaked Picture of Prabhas From Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Upcoming Fantasy Film Goes Viral, Makers Announce INR 5 Lakh Reward To Trace Culprit.

Vishnu Manchu’s Twitter Post

One of my fav movie and dialogue from #Rowdy. @RGVzoomin is one of my fav and he rocked this movie. Every dialogue in this is a statement. Celebrating #MB50 pic.twitter.com/AZToFJ1eKM — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) January 17, 2025

According to the latest reports, the release of Vishnu Manchu's highly-anticipated mythological film Kannappa, starring Prabhas, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar, has been postponed due to the ongoing feud in Manchu's family. The movie, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, follows the story of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

