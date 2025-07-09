Sai Pallavi is not an ordinary actress. As she steps into the roles of Goddess Sita in Ramayana: Part 1 and leads the upcoming Bollywood romance Ek Din opposite Junaid Khan. You’ve seen her expressive eyes and powerful performances on screen, but Sai Pallavi’s journey is like no other. ‘Ramayana’ Teaser Out: Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama, Yash As Ravana and Sunny Deol As Hanuman Steal the Spotlight in First Glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic Movie (Watch Video)

Who Is Sai Pallavi?

A superstar in South Indian cinema, Sai Pallavi has become known for her natural charm, expressive performances and strong female characters. But what many still find surprising is her background that she’s also a trained doctor. Born in Tamil Nadu and raised in Coimbatore, Sai Pallavi earned her MBBS degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia. “I never registered as a practicing doctor, but I studied medicine with all my heart,” she once shared in an interview. While she never wore a doctor’s coat professionally, the same discipline and dedication shaped her acting journey.

From Reality Shows to Overnight Sensation

Sai’s acting journey began with dance reality shows in 2008–09 Her acting debut in Premam (2015) turned her into an overnight sensation. With no makeup and no glamorous image, she stole hearts with honesty and grace. Since then, she has given memorable performances in Fidaa, Gargi, Shyam Singha Roy, Love Story, and Amaran. Her raw and grounded portrayals have earned her six Filmfare Awards South and two SIIMA Awards. ‘Ramayana’: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Film Set to Take Over New York’s Times Square.

Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood Debut

Now, Sai Pallavi is entering two of her biggest roles yet. She’ll be seen as Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited epic Ramayana: Part 1, sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. The film’s teaser featuring Sai’s serene look as Sita and music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer has already created buzz.

Sai Pallavi’s Debut With Junaid Khan in ‘Ek Din’

Before Ramayana, Pallavi will make her official Bollywood debut with Ek Din, a romantic drama opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Set to release on November 7, 2025, the film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir and Mansoor Khan. Trade expert Taran Adarsh called it a “special reunion” for the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak team and a big leap for both young leads. Not ‘Ramayana’, Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood Debut To Happen With Junaid Khan in ‘Ek Din’; Aamir Khan-Mansoor Khan Backed Romantic Drama To Release on THIS Date.

Sai Pallavi Is Set To Shine With ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Ek Din’

Junaid, fresh off his Netflix debut in Maharaj, will step into the mainstream with Pallavi by his side. With this, Pallavi joins the growing list of South stars making their way to Hindi cinema, though her journey has always been different. With Ramayana and Ek Din, Sai’s star is set to shine even brighter.

