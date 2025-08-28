The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited action extravaganza Peddi, featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, have now begun shooting a grand song featuring an impressive 1000 dancers. ‘Pure Grit, True Joy’: Telugu Star Ram Charan Gears Up for ‘Changeover’ for ‘Peddi’ Next Schedule.

On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, when most others chose to take the day off, the team of Peddi soaked in the festive spirit but continued to work with unwavering commitment.

Ram Charan’s High-Energy Song Featuring 1000 Dancers Promises a Visual Feast for Fans

May Lord Ganesha bring peace, success and positivity into your lives. అందరికి వినాయక చవితి శుభాకాంక్షలు ✨@PeddiMovieOffl pic.twitter.com/DmGpC7wbuZ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 27, 2025

Sources say the team began filming a grand song on Ram Charan in Mysore, choreographed by the popular choreographer Jani Master.

They add that Academy Award winning music director AR Rahman has scored a perfect mass number for the intro of Ram Charan’s character, and it is being picturized on an epic scale with over a 1000 dancers, promising to be nothing short of a visual feast.

The song being shot on a grand scale is expected to be one of the major highlights of the film and a thrilling treat for fans across the nation.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. It may be recalled that the makers of Peddi have already revealed the character that Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar plays in the film.

Vriddhi Cinemas, one of the production houses producing the film, had, on the occasion of Shiva Rajkumar's birthday announced that he plays a character called Gournaidu in the film.

The title glimpse, which the makers had released initially, created a significant impact at the national level. The movie is being mounted on a massive scale, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting it.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading lady, with Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma playing key supporting roles.

Production of this film is right on schedule. It may be recalled that the film's cinematographer Rathnavelu, considered to be a master of natural lighting, had a few days ago disclosed that the unit had completed filming a "terrific night action sequence with gritty visuals." Ram Charan Poses With His Wax Statue at London’s Madame Tussauds, Daughter Klin Kaara Mistakes It for Him; Upasana Kamineni Shares Cute Video of the Moment – WATCH.

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is scoring music. Editing is by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while production design is by Avinash Kolla.

The movie is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.

