Prithviraj Sukumaran Fact-Checks The Death of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala To Rule Out Communal Angle In The Incident

Elephant in Kerala, Prithviraj (Photo Credits: FIle Image)

The nation is appalled by the news of the killing of a pregnant elephant in a village in Kerala. Many celebs from the film industry and the sports have raised their voice against the alleged incident of animal cruelty exacerbated with gruesome details. But South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran (Vaasthavam, Lucifer, Aiyya) took to social media to give a rather informed take. He shared some reported details about the incident that change the narrative altogether.

The shocking reports earlier claimed that the elephant was fed pineapple laden with firecrackers, which burst in her mouth and she died due to her injuries while standing in a pond of water. Many ill-informed netizens tried to sensationalist this incident a communal angle.

Prithviraj shared some data from a report by Manorama Online. Number one, the report claims that the animal was not fed the fatal food on purpose. In the village, it is a practice to safeguard crops against wild animals such as boars with fruits packed with mild explosives. The post agrees that the method is illegal but widely practised.

The elephant had accidentally consumed the product. The post also clarifies that the incident took place in Palakkad district, and not in Malappuram, and the animal died on May 27, and not on June 3.

The actor also added that there was no communal angle to the incident. Forest department has launched an investigation into the death. Also, the department tried to rescue the animal but in vain.

Check Out Prithviraj's Tweet Here:

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had demanded strict action against the culprits. Sonakshi Sinha had urged everyone to behave like animals since they did not kill for fun. Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Athiya Shetty also reacted to the reports of the killing of the animal calling it 'barbaric', 'unacceptable', and heartless.