It is extremely a sad moment for the Indian music and film industry as one of the brightest star has left for the heavenly abode. The legendary singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday afternoon, leaving the entire nation in tears and nostalgia. Various organizations, eminent personalities from different walks of life paid him heartfelt tribute. Music maestro AR Rahman has also now released a beautiful tribute to SPB. RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Karnataka Assembly Pays Tribute to the Legendary Singer by Observing One-Minute Silence in the House.

The composer-singer shared an amazing video that captured the moments he spent with SPB. In the clip, we can see them joking and sharing some happy moments and singing together at an event. He also shared their old memories with pictures. Apart from that, he also talked on SPB's personality and the legacy that he has left behind. Check out the video below that celebrates his life.

AR Rahman's Tweet:

The late singing icon recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades. He will be laid to rest with full police honours to add to his stellar career. Every music lover in India and his fans abroad will always keep him alive through the music playlists!

