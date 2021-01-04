Mumbai, January 4: Tollywood actress Shwetha Kumari was arrested on Monday, in connection to a raid at a party in Mumbai where officials had seized 400 grams of hard drugs. She was taken into arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has recently been probing a number of Bollywood and Tollywood performers in connection to their alleged roles in supply and demand of banned substances.

"Kannada actor Shwetha Kumari was arrested today in connection with the seizure of 400 gram of Mephedrone (MD) by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on January 2," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai. Tollywood Actress Escapes From NCB Custody in Mumbai, Hunt Launched.

The raid was carried out by the NCB at a hotel based in Mumbai's Mira Road area on Saturday. A drug peddler identified as Chand, and another supplier Saeed was arrested following the raids. A similar crackdown was launched at other places in Mumbai's western suburb on Sunday.

Shwetha Kumari is the third major Kannada actress to be arrested by the NCB. Earlier, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were arrested by the anti-narcotic panel. Galrani was granted bail last month.

