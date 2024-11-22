The recent announcement of AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce left fans and the public in shock, marking the end of their 29-year marriage. The couple confirmed their decision to part ways, sending waves through the media. The situation grew more complicated when, just hours later, bassist Mohini Dey, a member of Rahman’s band, also announced her separation from husband Mark Hartsuch. This led to speculation that the two events were connected, a claim that has now been clarified by Saira Banu’s lawyer, Vandana Shah. After AR Rahman’s Separation From His Wife Saira Banu, Bassist Mohini Dey Also Announces Split From Her Husband Mark Hartsuch (View Post).

Are AR Rahman-Saira Banu & Mohini Dey-Mark Hartsuch’s Divorces Linked?

In an interview with Republic, advocate Vandana Shah addressed the rumours and clarified that there was no connection between the two separations. When asked about the potential link between AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s divorce and Mohini Dey’s separation, Shah firmly stated, “Not at all. There is no link between the two. Saira and Mr Rahman have taken this decision on their own. There is no link between the two news at all.” The lawyer also spoke on the divorce process, confirming that no final settlement has been made yet. “Not as yet. We’ve not come to that stage as yet. It would be an amicable divorce,” she added

Lawyer on AR Rahman and Saira Banu Divorce

AR Rahman and Saira Banu have three children: Khatija, Raheema and Ameen. As their separation details emerge, fans are reflecting on the couple’s nearly three-decade-long journey together.

