Actress Kapilakshi Malhotra, who gained recognition for her debut in the Telugu film Prema Pipasi, has been diagnosed with myositis, a rare and serious autoimmune condition affecting muscle strength, according to Filmibeat. "While she has continued to push herself and complete her work commitments, we are all deeply concerned about her well-being. We are all praying for her speedy recovery and hoping that she emerges stronger from this battle," the source added. Despite the challenges posed by the condition, Kapilakshi has shown incredible determination and perseverance. "For the past two years, she has been battling health issues, yet she completed the shoot without compromising her responsibilities. Kapilakshi Malhotra: The Diva Who Is Climbing the Ladder of Name, Fame and Success as an Actress.

Kapilakshi Malhotra has yet to confirm or comment on her myositis diagnosis. The actress made her debut in Prema Pipasi in 2020, alongside Suman and Sonakshi Varma. Kapilakshi isn't the only actress to face this challenge, as Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also diagnosed with myositis some time ago, highlighting the seriousness of the condition. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Autoimmune Condition Called Myositis; Actress Shares Pic from Hospital (View Post).

What Is Myositis?

Myositis is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its muscle tissues, which leads to inflammation. This results in muscle weakness, pain, and, in severe cases, loss of muscle function. However, the exact cause is still unclear, but it can be triggered by infections, injury, or even genetic factors. Symptoms vary, but they often include difficulty in performing everyday tasks like climbing stairs or lifting objects. There are different types of myositis, including polymyositis and dermatomyositis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).