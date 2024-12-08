A new poster of the upcoming Telugu movie The Girlfriend starring Rashmika Mandanna was unveiled on Sunday, and the netizens are having a field day. The poster reads, “Vijay Deverakonda will introduce The Girlfriend”. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are two of the leading stars in India, are rumoured to be dating, and the Internet users brought that up in the comments. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Dating Rumours Grow Stronger As His Family Joins the Actress for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Screening (See Pic).

One user wrote, “Vijay Devarakonda will introduce HIS GIRLFRIEND”. Another wrote, “So THE BOYFRIEND will introduce THE GIRLFRIEND?”. A third user wrote, “Why it's totally relating to Their Personal life?”. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna, who can be seen in the recently released blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, celebrated the “very special” month of December with the 1st anniversary of her movie ‘Animal’. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and re-shared a Reel from one of her fans showcasing her character of Geethanjali from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

She wrote on the video, “December has indeed been very very special to me. So grateful. Swami swami swami.Thank you Thank you Thank”. Animal, which starred Ranbir in the titular role, told the story of the relationship between a son and a father carved in blood. The multi-starrer film, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, proved to be a blockbuster and also triggered a wave of criticism over its portrayal and treatment of women. The film made a huge noise and diminished the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, a biopic based on the Indian war hero Sam Manekshaw. Did Rashmika Mandanna CONFIRM Her Relationship With Vijay Deverakonda at ‘Pushpa 2’ Pre-Release Event in Chennai? (Watch Viral Video).

Prior to that, Pushpa: The Rise, which was Rashmika’s claim to fame across India, was also released in December. The film, which released during the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemie, performed exceptionally well at the box-office amidst the shut down of theatres across India.

