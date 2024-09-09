The makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, Vettaiyan, released the first track, "Manasilaayo," on September 9 as a lyric video. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, "Manasilaayo" is a peppy dance number that marries the festive spirit of Kerala with the fun vibe of Tamil Nadu. The song is picturised on Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier, who plays the female lead in the movie. While it is mostly a lyric video, "Manasilaayo" also shows some of the glimpses of the actual song and it looks to be a very colourful track with some catchy beats and dance steps. Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth’s First Look From TJ Gnanavel’s Upcoming Action Drama Unveiled on Pongal 2024.

Rajinikanth looks stylish as always, but it is Manju Warrier who steals the show with her highly energetic dance steps. We haven't seen the actress in such a vibrant form in a long time, and we are eager to see how Vettaiyan uses this energy of the actress in the movie. Also, the composer Anirudh Ravichander also joins Thalaiva in doing some cool dance moves.

Watch the Lyric Video of 'Manasilaayo' From 'Vettaiyan':

The song had earlier created buzz for its usage of AI to recreate the vocals of the late singer Malaysia Vasudevan. We reserve our judgment on the same because we aren't big fans of using technology to interfere with the legacy of past legends just because we have the resources to do so. ‘Vettaiyan’ Release Date Announced: Rajinikanth’s Supercop Film To Hit Theatres on October 10, 2024.

Remember the cringe manner in which Indian 2 had tried to bring back the late Nedumudi Venu and Vivekh, or the terrible way in which The Greatest of All Time tried to play a tribute to 'Captain' Vijaykanth. The other singers in the track are Yugendran Vasudevan, Anirudh Ravichander, and Deepthi Suresh. The lyrics are written by Super Subu and Vishnu Edavan.

PS: The animated thattam girl who appears in the lyrical portions of the song, presumably created through AI, looks creepy as hell!

