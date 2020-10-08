KGF Chapter 2 has set sail once again. The production on the movie was paused in March due to the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The principal photography resumed on August 26, but the main hero, Yash, did not join. Today, Yash has slipped back into his character of Rocky on the sets and begun shooting again. The actor took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. Earlier, on Wednesday, film's executive producer Karthik Gowda had talked about Yash's return to the sets. KGF 2 Star Yash Helping His Daughter Ayra Feed a Cow Is the Cutest Pic on the Internet Today.

Yash wrote, "Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail.. After a long break.. #Rocky sets sail from today.(Sic)" This is the final schedule of the filming and will go on for 20 days in Bengaluru. It is obvious that the film will be missing its original release date of October 23. The new release is yet to be scheduled by the makers. KGF Chapter 2: Twitterati Compares Sanjay Dutt’s Intense Look As Adheera To Ragnar Lothbrok From Vikings (View Tweets).

Check Out Yash's Tweet Here:

Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail.. After a long break.. #Rocky sets sail from today. — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) October 8, 2020

Check Out Karthik's Tweet Here:

@TheNameIsYash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) October 7, 2020

KGF Chapter 2 stars Sanjay Dutt as the big bad villain. The actor is suffering from serious health problems at the moment and is undergoing medical treatment. The movie has also roped in Raveena Tandon for a prominent role. Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash also star.

