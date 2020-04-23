Bigg Boss 14: Here's What Karan Kundrra Has To Say About Participating In the Next Season of Salman Khan's Show

Karan Kundrra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Karan Kundrra has been in the news off late for stuff regarding his personal life. It all started a few weeks back with reports of him and his longtime girlfriend Anusha Dandekar going through a rough patch and living separately. Anusha's self-love posts were also speculated to be something to do with her break up with Karan. However, the actor opened up a few days ago and rubbished those rumours. Anusha Dandekar Addresses Break-Up Rumours With Karan Kundrra, Says She Knows Who Went to Press With This 'So Called' Information (View Post).

Karan was quoted as saying, "First of all, Anusha and I don't live together. We have our own pads and we stay together for a few days, whenever our schedules permit. Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now" Karan Kundrra Refutes Break-Up Rumours With Anusha Dandekar, Says 'Just Because We Are Living Separately, People Have Assumed That We Have Parted Ways'.

There were also rumours of the actor having given the nod for the next season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. However, Karan told India Forums that he was not doing Bigg Boss. "I do not know where is all this coming from. This quarantine period I have witnessed many rumours related to me, be it my breakup or my entry in Bigg Boss 14 that have spread like wildfire, and I have nothing to say about this," concluded Karan.