Are Some Fans of Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Taking Advantage of COVID-19 Outbreak? These Suspiciously Similar Tweets Make Us Feel So!

Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla (Inset) Fan's Tweet Claiming He Has COVID-19 (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

Only this morning, we woke up to actress Rashami Desai's distraught tweet, offering condolences to the family of one of her fan, who lost her life battling Coronavirus. Rashami tweeted her prayers and support for the fan's grieving family and also acknowledged that in her last days, her fan was thinking of the actress, as soon as she came across the girl's tweet. The Coronavirus Pandemic in India is spreading quickly, despite a nation-wide lockdown with confirmed cases reaching a tally of 6000 and above. Rashami Desai's Fan Dies of COVID-19, Actress Offers Condolences to Her Family (View Tweet)

We also came across actor Sidharth Shukla's tweet wishing a fan of his a speedy recovery, after she tweeted to him that she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Sidharth personally tweeted his regards to his fan. And here's where things became a little dicey - both the tweets had similar content. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Is Eagerly Waiting for the COVID-19 Pandemic to End, Says ‘A Lot of Projects Are on Hold’.

However, while going through Twitter, we found a few similar tweets from fans of Asim Riaz as well, where they are claiming that they too have contracted the Coronavirus pandemic. And what makes these tweets suspicious is that their content is similar in nature, barring the changing names of the Bigg Boss 13 star contestants. Are f

Check Out The Tweets Below:

It All Came To Light With This Tweet:

The real love and blessings we as a celebrity get through you guys on platform like these...This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me 😭😔 So much love and respect and only prayers for her family and for all you guys! #FeelingHelpless 💔 #RIP pic.twitter.com/SIjBBCK0wa — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 9, 2020

However, When We Clicked on RashmiKiFan's Twitter Handle, This Happened:

Screengrab of The Twitter Handle 'RashamiKiFan' (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sidharth Shukla's Reply to His Fan:

Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you... but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you ...maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone... will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 4, 2020

Here's Another Appeal to Sidharth Shukla:

I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers. If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that i Joined twitter just for @sidharth_shukla and i will always adore him...#WeLoveSidharth #SidharthShukla #ProudSidheat — King 👑 (@irealsonu) April 4, 2020

Asim's Fan Tweets

I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers. If I will not make a come-back plz tell asim that i Joined twitter just for @imrealasim and i will always adore him... #AsimSquad #AsimRiaz #AsimForTheWin — JASS ❤(ASIM SQUAD 🌟) (@KingAsim_Squad) April 4, 2020

Firstly, the 'very similar content' is what raises suspicion over their authenticity. Secondly, these accounts do not have profile pictures of their own, which makes us rethink their authenticity. Well, if there is any truth to these tweets, we are all for offering our prayers and strength to the victims. But if there is any chance that these tweets are just a facade to get their idols to reply (like Sidharth did), then this beats even the nastiest trolls out there on social media. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 6412 After a Spike of 547 Cases in Past 12 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 199.

In a time where even you wouldn't wish the Coronavirus upon your hardest enemies, lying and tweeting about contracting a disease that has claimed almost 200 lives in India alone, is a super-cheap facade, not to mention it creates panic on social media which could have some serious repercussions.