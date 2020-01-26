Salman Khan before ending Sunday's episode informs fans that a few family members of the contestants will enter the show in the coming week and stay with them. After the eviction, Rashami in talks with Asim and Shehnaaz tells the two that before getting evicted or leaving the show, she will make sure to clear the mess with Sidharth Shukla anyhow. Umm, we will see that! Without mincing words, Salman Khan comes straight to the conclusion and finally tells that it's the Kaanta Laga babe, Shefali Jariwala who gets evicted from the show. The safe ones - Mahira, Paras, Sidharth and Arti fight it out for the Elite Club task. And after a war of words round, it's Sidharth Shukla who wins the membership. Sidharth had to speak about Shehnaaz's flip and he does the job quite well. Sidharth feels Asim has crossed the limits of being irritating and Asim, on the other hand, tags Shukla as a lazy person of the house. Naati Pinky (Riya Shukla) comes on the mainstage and gives a news task to the contestants where they need to point out Kisne Kaunsi Hadh Par Ki Hai. After the girls, its time the boys show their jalwa, as team Street Dancer 3D tells Sid, Asim and Paras to do the hookup step of Garmi song from the film. Even Salman Khan joins and twerks on the song. Well, the full Street Dancer 3D team make Shehnaaz and Rashami croon on Illegal Weapon song from the film in their mother tongue. This one was wow. Next up, it's Sid and Shehnaaz's team and the two decide to smash down Vishal Aditya Singh's photo. Well, Shehnaaz wanted to break Paras' picture but Sid convinces her and says he will not take his friends name. To which Sana replies that no worries, she will smash her pal (Vishal). Vishal and Rashami as a team pick Shefali Jariwala, who they think is not deserving for the show. And well, Jariwala also gives it back and smashes Desai's picture.

Saturday Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw Salman Khan schooling Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz for their nasty fights in the week gone by. And now tonight's (Sunday) episode is going to be a fun one. As Street Dancer 3D's cast will be seen entering the show. The actors of the film will also have a gala time with the contestants, wherein Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will twerk on Garmi. Not just this, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill will sing the chartbuster, Illegal Weapon song in their mother tongue. Bigg Boss 13: Former Contestant Sambhavna Seth Compares Asim Riaz To Swami Om (Read Tweet).

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Remo D'Souza will also be seen entering the house to meet the contestants. They will give a task to the inmates where they need to choose an undeserving contestant according to them for the elite club. This task is going to change equations and how. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from BB 13! Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Pyaar Himanshi Khurana All Set To Re-Enter The Show As His Family (Deets Inside).