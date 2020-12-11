Item girl Rakhi Sawant will soon be seen entering Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and will also be seen bringing back BB14's strong contender Nikki Tamboli along with her. However, it has not always been rosey for the lady, who went through a rather rough phase during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, Rakhi, being Rakhi, did not shy away and asked for work and looks like her prayers were answered. In a chat with ETimes TV, Rakhi talked about her struggles that she faced during the lockdown and how she rose above all her problems and is looking at life the right way. Rakhi Sawant Says She Has Threatened Her Husband To Come In Front of Everyone Now, Says 'It's High Time'.

Says Rakhi, "Sohail Khan (bhai) helped me a lot. Salman sir’s brother helped me. I had messaged him that bhai I want to work in the industry and want to do Bigg Boss. I don’t feel shy to ask for work. Once even Mr Amitabh Bachchan had asked the top production houses for work. I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman (Host of Bigg Boss) sir." Bigg Boss 14 Challenger Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her Game Plan for Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Rakhi also feels that it was Salman Khan's doing that she bagged BB14. "I am not confident but the way things happened I feel he might have passed my message. I had messaged a thank you note to Sohail bhai and had thanked Salman sir also. He told me that Sohail loves you a lot and I thanked him again. He helped me. Salman sir is very busy, so I had contacted Sohail bhai with a hope that he might help me, and I feel lucky they gave me a chance."

"I am going inside to share my personal story and wish that it will help many young boys and girls who are trying to make a mark in this industry," she concluded.

