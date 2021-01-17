The latest season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting with each passing day. As after Jasmin Bhasin's elimination, fans were disappointed. And well, if that shocking news was not enough, the latest reports suggest that it's Eijaz Khan who is out from the Bigg Boss house. Yes, you read that right. As per the most trusted source for all things BB, The Khabri has tweeted that there will be no eviction this week, but Eijaz will leave the show. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Reality Show - Reports.

Earlier to this, there have been speculations that Eijaz will be quitting the reality show mid-way as he has prior work commitments. Now, adding fuel to the fire, the latest rumour does seem right and looks like the Kkavyanjali actor is indeed no more part of Bigg Boss. We bet, this news will come as a shocker to his fans. If this update this true, then the show lost quite a smart player, we must add. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Dismisses Reports of Devoleena Bhattacharjee or Rashami Desai Entering the Reality Show As His Proxy.

Check Out The Tweets:

EXCLUSIVE AND Confirmed#EijazKhan is out of the house Retweet if shocked — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 17, 2021

Here's One More:

Nice!

Its Confirmed #Devoleena has now replaced #EijazKhan in the house — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 17, 2021

Eijaz's journey on Bigg Boss has been phenomenal. He started on quite a lukewarm note, but after a few weeks, was all charged up and game on. From performing exceptionally in tasks to even telling his child abuse story on national TV, fans connected with him. Now, we wait for Weekend Ka Vaar to air, as we'll know what's true, what's not. Stay tuned!

