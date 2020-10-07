Barely a few days after Bigg Boss 14 began, the senior contestants have been creating quite the hurrah in the house. Quite often, the show's contestants always credit the show for how their life has changed. While some develop personal bonds, some get the biggest career breaks that they’ve been eyeing for a long time. And in the recent clip of Bigg Boss 14 – Extra Masala on Voot, season 11 sherkhan, Hina Khan, was seen narrating how Bigg Boss 11 impacted her life and the difference she feels post exiting the show. Bigg Boss 14 October 7, 2020 Synopsis: Testing Times For Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in the Bigg Boss House.

Sher Khan aka Hina Khan believes that Bigg Boss has changed her life and her image from Bahu to Diva. Sharing some interesting anecdotes of how she felt after exiting the Bigg Boss 11 house. In the living area of Bigg Boss 14 house, Hina Khan got candid with Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jaan Sanu and Shehzad Deol and talked about how it felt like after exiting Bigg Boss. Throwback: When Hina Khan And Shilpa Shinde Explained What Is Condom To Sapna Chaudhary On Bigg Boss (Watch Video).

Hina said, "Tumlogo ko kuch time mein yeh alien lagne lagegi yeh duniya, aisa lagega ki bahar kuch hota hai? Log chalte hai? Log ek dusre ko dekhte hai? Mobile phone kya hota hai?”

Jaan then asks about her feeling once she was out of the Bigg Boss house, to which Hina adds, “Alien Alien Alien!! You miss the morning music and Bigg Boss’s voice for a few days. But then bahar itna kuch hota hai karne ke liye, a lot of you will start getting offers immediately, a lot of things happen you get bus." Well, quite the honest reality check by senior Hina Khan!

