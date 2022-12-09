Actress Tina Datta, who is known for shows such as Uttaran, has been shown the exit door on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 16. According to sources, Tina, who was nominated alongside names such as MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer, was eliminated this week. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Allows MC Stan to Walk Out of the Reality Show Voluntarily.

This comes after Sreejita De, who was evicted in the first week of the show, re-entered the Bigg Boss 16 house on Thursday night's episode. A major showdown post her entry took place between Soundarya and Tina over tofu, where the latter cried inconsolably and was begging to go back home. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Opens House Gates After MC Stan Demands Voluntary Exit From the Show (Watch Video).

However, there is speculation that Tina will be taken to the secret room. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, MC Stan, who was nominated this weekend, seems to have walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 house voluntarily as suggested in the new promo for the upcoming episode.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2022 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).