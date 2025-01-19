Excitement levels are currently at their peak as the winner of Bigg Boss 18 will be declared tonight. The Salman Khan-hosted show, which began in October last year, will conclude with a star-studded night. One of the highlights of this season was the chemistry between Rajat Dalal and Chaahat Pandey. Though Chaahat couldn't make it to the finale, the actress will be joining the finale episode and will also perform together with Rajat, bringing us our core 'Rahat' memories. In the latest finale promo released by the makers, Rajat could be seen trying to convince an angry Chahat to showcase their bond. The duo danced to the hit '90s track "Tum Toh Dhokebaaz ho" ( featuring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Tabu. The BB18 finale airs tonight on Colors TV AT 9 PM IST and will be available for streaming on JioCinema. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Elvish Yadav REACTS to Hosting Fan Meetups and Rallies for Rajat Dalal During Second Media Interaction, Says ‘Unke Bas Ki Ho to Wo Karva Lenge’ (Watch Video).

Rajat Dalal and Chaahat Pandey’s Performance at ‘BB18’ Finale

