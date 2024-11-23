Actress Hina Khan has returned to Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 18, as the guest for this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Hina Khan, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 11 and one of the favourites to win the show, garnered a huge fan following with her bold and straightforward personality. Although Hina emerged as the first runner-up, losing the top spot to Shilpa Shinde, her stint on the show remains iconic. In the latest promo dropped by the makers, the actress could be seen making a sparkling entry into the show. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Hina Khan To Join Host Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar Amid Cancer Battle – Reports.

Hina Khan Returns to ‘Bigg Boss’

In a promo shared by the makers of BB 18 on Saturday (November 23), the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress could be seen interacting with host Salman Khan. Hina oozed confidence as she wore a shimmery silver outfit for the occasion. However, during the conversation, she breaks down. The promo starts with Salman Khan welcoming the actress with some wise words honouring her battle with cancer. Recalling her stint in BB, Hina said, "Mai is show see ek khoobsurat cheez like gayi this, wo hai strength. Puri duniya mujhe Sher Khan ke naam see janti hai." (The whole world knows me as Sher Khan, a tag that I earned on this show).

Hina Khan Gets Emotional on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

Responding to this, Salman Khan says, "Aap hamesha ek fighter rahi ho aur har challenge se ladte are ho." (You have always been a fighter, facing every challenge with utmost bravery). Addressing her as a real-life fighter, Salman assures them that she will be alright, "1000 per cent". Upon hearing this, Hina's eyes filled with tears. Hina Khan Uses ‘I’m Alive’ Song As She Shares Snorkeling Moment in Maldives With Insta Followers Amid Breast Cancer Treatment (Watch Video).

Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June and is currently undergoing treatment for the same. The actress regularly shares updates about her chemotherapy sessions and the effects they have had on her body. Fans and several industry colleagues have shown strong support for her during this tough phase, making her feel she is never alone in this fight.

