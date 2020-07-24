Actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who tied the knot with July 2019 have hit a rather troubled patch in their marriage. For a while now, news of their one-year marriage falling apart has been hitting newsstands daily. Both Charu and Rajeev, a few weeks back took things to a head when they deleted their marriage photos from their respective Instagram accounts. And when quizzed, while both of them did not reveal the real reason for their fight, they did open up on their differences. Rajeev Sen Says Charu Asopa Is Being Brainwashed And He Will Expose The Culprit Once He Finds Them.

While Rajeev went on to claim that Charu was being brainwashed by someone close to her, Charu claimed that her husband left her during the trying times of the Coronavirus pandemic and how he should have stayed by her side on their anniversary if he cared enough about her. Charu Asopa Claims Husband Rajeev Sen Moved Out Days Before their First Anniversary, Insists No One is Brainwashing Her.

And now, in a conversation with TOI, Charu, who will soon return to television with the role of Heera Bai in 'Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal', said that she has left the fate of her marriage in God's hands. "I don’t wish to comment on that (personal life). If my marriage is destined to get better, it will. I have left it to God. If there is light at the end of the tunnel, I am sure I will see it someday," exclaims Charu.

Charu and Rajeev had tied the knot in June 2019. They first had a court marriage, followed by a white wedding and Bengali style nuptials in Goa last year.

