Culpa Tuya (Your Fault), the Spanish romantic drama released on Prime Video today (December 27), stars Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace in the lead roles. The film serves as a follow-up to My Fault (2023). The story revolves around a couple, Nick and Noah, who face new hurdles in life, including a vindictive ex-girlfriend. However, unfortunately, Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) has fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as Filmyzilla in HD format. ‘Your Fault’ Aka ‘Culpa Tuya’ OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace’s Romantic Spanish Movie Online.

This is not the first time a show has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Nicole Wallace on Intimate Scenes With Gabriel Guevara in 'Culpa Mia' or 'My Fault' Sequel, Says There Are a Lot of 'Such Scenes' in 'Culpa Tuya' (Watch Video).

Watch Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) Trailer:

Apart from the leads, Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) also features Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Victor Varona, Goya Toledo in key roles. The film is a Pokeepsie Films (Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang) production.

