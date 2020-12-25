Gauahar Khan and beau Zaid Darbar are all set to get married today and have been treating fans with the pictures of all the festivities. After an amazing Chiksa celebration, Gauahar got all decked up for her Mehendi yesterday. The bride-to-be looked very happy in the pictures that she posted online but more than that it was her outfit that caught everyone's attention. The actress opted for an elegant salwar kameez set for the event and was glowing while she flaunted her henna-covered hands. Gauahar Khan Shares an Adorable Pre Wedding Video Featuring Fiancé Zaid Darbar One Week Before Their Wedding.

The yellow coloured outfit that Gauhar chose for her Mehendi had golden embroidery on it. Gauahar covered her head with a dupatta that had golden frills on the border. Gauahar went very basic with her makeup and opted for a matt base, nude lipstick and a lot of highlighter to go with her outfit. She also adorned statement earring that completed her look. Gauahar made cute poses as she smiled for the camera.

The gorgeous outfit was very special for the actress. Along with the photos that she posted, she talked about how valuable the dress was for her. She captioned the image revealing how her brother had gifted her the outfit four years back and hence it was very important for her. She talked about how she misses her family who could not make it to the wedding celebration. "It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day," said Gauahar in her post.

The couple had a haldi ceremony before the Mehendi function. The Chiska was also a resplendent affair where we saw Gauahar and Zaid dance to dhol beats along with their family and friends. Gauhar got quite emotional after seeing her parents all cheery and joyous. Gauahar and Zaid had gotten engaged on November 5 and soon made it official on Instagram as well following which after a month they will be getting hitched finally. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Haldi Pictures Out: GaZa Sport the Radiant Dulha-Dulhann Look And Its Lovely.

Gauhaar Khan and Zaid Darbar's quirky wedding invite was also very impressive. The video showed Gauahar and Zaid’s lockdown love story after they started talking to each other on social media. Zaid had spotted Gauahar at a grocery store and texted her on Instagram. After many meetings, dancing together and DMs, the two decided to take the plunge. The duo has been sharing pictures and videos with their wedding hashtag which is: #GaZabKaHaiDin and are just a few hours away from getting married.

