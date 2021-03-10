Actress Gauahar Khan on Wednesday refuted rumours suggesting she is pregnant. The recently-married Gauahar added that people need to show "sensitivity" towards her at this point of time. She lost her father on March 5. Gauahar's assertion came in reaction to a news piece on her rumoured pregnancy. She also slammed the article for stating that she was 12 years older than her husband Zaid, who is composer Ismail Darbar's son. Gauahar Khan’s Father Passes Away, Friend Preeti Simoes Sends Strength and Love to the Family

She had earlier spoken about how Zaid was a few years younger to her, but not 12 years younger. On Wednesday, Gauahar tweeted: "Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai! Aur facts bhi. 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani, so get ur facts right b4 typing! I've just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports," she wrote, adding: "I am not pregnant, thank you very much!" Gauahar Khan Completes 10 Years in Bollywood, Says ‘I Pat My Back Each Time’.

Check Out Gauahar Khan's Tweet Below:

Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai ! Aur facts bhi . 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani , so get ur facts right b4 typing ! I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports. @AsianetNewsHN . I am not pregnant, thank you very much ! 😡 https://t.co/TB3242u5Fv — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 10, 2021

The actress' father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, was unwell for a while and hospitalised for a week before his death. Gauahar and Zaid got engaged in November 2020, and were married on Christmas last year.

