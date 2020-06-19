Actress Hina Khan recently stepped out for a dubbing session at a studio for an upcoming web show. Narrating the experience of working post lockdown, Hina took to Instagram and shared that she "didn't feel safe". "This was my first outdoor activity post lockdown. Trust me I just did not feel safe... this is just a glimpse of an actor's life.. I sanitised everything around, before I began," she shared. Hina also tried dubbing with a mask on her face but it was difficult. Hina Khan Warns Everyone to Not Use Alcohol-Based Sanitisers to Clean Phones After Experiencing a Major Drawback.

"As an actor either I do it with full dedication or I choose to not do it. I tried to maintain a distance from a mic and dubbed, but guess what, It didn't work, I was told my voice is not clear. "I realised it's unsafe to inhale and exhale so close to the microphone. God knows how many have dubbed in the same studio before me. God knows who amongst them is a carrier," she added. However, she says the studio was properly sanitised. XXX: Uncensored Season 2 Controversy: Hina Khan Comes Out In Support Of Ekta Kapoor (View Posts)

Hina Khan Instagram Stories

Hina Khan Instagram Stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"The studio is taking full precautions and sanitising the place properly and regularly. But one careless move can be fatal, unfortunately. Despite the scare, Hina will continue working. "An actor has no choice. You got to do what you got to do. Be it dubbing or shooting, we only take risks to entertain you honestly and will continue to do so. All we need is your support, love and appreciation," Hina concluded. Along with it, she posted a few pictures from her dubbing session.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).