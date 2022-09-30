Ali Asgar was seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 soon before he got eliminated. The actor-comedian, who has been a versatile artist and has been performing the iconic role of Dadi for a long time now, spoke exclusively to LatestLY about his stint in the dance reality show. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar Gives a Thrilling Performance As ‘Dadi Ka Dada’! (Watch Video).

Ali mentioned, “Well, I wanted to do something unique and hence took up this show. I am not a great dancer but it was my family and kids who motivated me to participate in the show. I wanted to be a part of something which showcases me as an artist and a performer and break out of the stereotype.” Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar Eliminated, Netizens Say, ‘His Potential Was Wasted’ (View Tweets).

“There are a couple of projects in the pipeline where the audience will get to see me in a brand new image. Viewers will see me in a role which has not been showcased before. I have always loved the fiction space and I am a man of emotions. I would like to bring that on-screen.”

