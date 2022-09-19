Ali Asgar, recently marked his exit from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Several fans of Ali have expressed their disappointment on social media, the fans blamed the makers for wasting his potential in the show, calling his eviction unfair. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar Gives a Thrilling Performance As ‘Dadi Ka Dada’! (Watch Video).

Take a look at the Twitter reactions:

Netizens say his potential was wasted

Shocking & unbelievable eviction! He performed really well yesterday🥺#AliAsgar is so underrated & his potential was wasted on the show. He had much more to contribute than comedy. Deserves a second chance!💔 Wishing him good luck for the future ~ #Nitians#JDJ10 #NitiTaylor pic.twitter.com/AxBdPD5ixB — 𝐍𝐢𝐭𝐢 𝐓𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐂 🥀 (@nititay_fc) September 18, 2022

Some find his elimination unbelievable

Can't believe he was eliminated from #jdj10. He deserved to get one more chance to perform#AliAsgar #JhalakDikhlaJaa10 pic.twitter.com/g0OMe7ncBK — AHRV (@Rubisworld1) September 18, 2022

Fans call it unfair

So pissed at the results! FAIR my foot! They didn’t deserve this especially after giving so good performance yesterday! What’s the point to eliminate one contestant and bring another on the same day? #AliAsgar #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 https://t.co/hYctQd2GpE — Maitri (@SanghviMaitri) September 18, 2022

Netizens were moved and emotional

#AliAsgar made everyone emotional today🥺 U make everyone laugh and making anyone laugh is really so hard , so hats off to u Ali sir👏 #JhalakDikhlaaJaa10 — Gauravkhannalovers_ 💙 ( Proud Fan🔥 ) (@gauravklovers) September 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)