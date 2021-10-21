TV actor Abhishek Rawat dons the role of an ideal husband in the upcoming drama titled 'Kaamnaa'. His on-screen character is named 'Manav', a quintessential, loving and sincere family man who believes in living an honest life based on his principles. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Agreed for ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ as He Was Attracted to the Character.

Talking about his character 'Manav', Abhishek said: "Manav is a simple and content middle class guy who loves his family. He is a man of principles and stands by it. 'Manav's grounded character and beliefs mirror every common man's thinking. " 'Kaamnaa' moves around a middle-class couple, 'Manav' and 'Akanksha' with different ideologies. Motichoor Chaknachoor Movie Review: A Hilarious Nawazuddin Siddiqui and an Improved Athiya Shetty Make This Odd Romcom Work.

Abhishek briefed about the show: 'Kaamnaa' as a show brings alive a refreshing concept with 'Manav' and 'Akanksha's journey that is rooted in the reality of the Indian households, making it relatable. Hope the audience enjoy watching the show as I am really excited for this journey." 'Kaamnaa' will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

