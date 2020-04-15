Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's Relationship Hits a Rough Patch, Love Birds Living Separately Now? (Deets Inside)

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And 2020 just got more gloomy. Amidst the on-going Coronavirus pandemic and the extended lockdown until May 3, 2020, we now have to deal with the news of this adorable couple parting ways. Grapevine suggests that Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar, who are hands down one of the most adorable pairs of tinsel town, and who we all were rooting for to get married, have been going through a rough patch lately. Trouble has hit the pair's relationship, and they are trying to work things out now. Karan Kundrra Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About The Kitani Mohabbat Hai Heartthrob

While the couple has not reached a phase where they unfollow each other on social media and delete each others' pictures, the pair who were living together for the past few years, has now been living separately. A source told Pinkvilla, 'that though there might be a little problem in the relationship, things haven't reached the point of a breakup as yet.' Well, now that is a relief.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were in a relationship for the past 4 years and even hosted three seasons of MTV Love School where the pair coached young couples in love. And while never did we in our wildest dreams even fathom that Karan and Anusha would part ways, we sincerely hope its just a phase and that they will sort out their differences and pull through!!