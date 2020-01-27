Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 January 27, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Saves Prerna and His Unborn Child When Sonalika Pushes the Latter Down the Cliff

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the last episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Sonalika is shocked to know that Anurag is standing outside the cottage where she and the goons are. Sonalika changes her plan and tells the goons to kill Prerna before Anurag reaches her. In tonight’s episode, we see Anurag (Parth Samthaan) holds the goon at knifepoint and threatens him to reveal Prerna’s(Erica Fernandes) whereabouts. At first, the goon denies knowing anything but later when Anurag beats him he reveals the truth that his group members took Prerna on the mountain to kill her. Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s Controversial Show Beats Indian Idol 11 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Grabs a Spot in Top 10!.

Anurag takes his car and goes to the mountain in search of Prerna. Sonalika (Aamna Sharif) is waiting for Ronit and Jagga at the cliff. Ronit comes with Prerna and asks Sonalika what to do now. Sonalika tells Prerna that she will give her pain as she slapped her. Sonalika tells Prerna that when she sees her in pain she feels happy. Prerna tells that she is not scared of her and her goons. Prerna tells she cannot do anything as she has full faith that Anurag will come to save her and her unborn child.

Sonalika tells Jagga to make Prerna stand at the edge of the cliff and if she resists then to shoot her. Sonalika threatens Prerna that she will kill her unborn child if she disobeys them. Prerna goes and stands near the edge fearing that Sonalika might harm her unborn child. Sonalika orders Prerna to jump from the cliff so that it will look like she committed suicide and also tries to push Prerna. Sonalika tells Prerna that she can see the fear in her eyes. Prerna tells she loves Anurag and her unborn child so she wants to live for them both. Prerna pleads Sonalika not to hurt her unborn child. Sonalika changes her plan and instructs Ronit to bring the rope from the car which she will tie one end to Prerna and the other to a steering wheel, then they will cut the rope and make Prerna fall from the cliff. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Turns 1, Fans Trend #1yearofKZK on Twitter.

Sonalika tells she cannot see it as she loves Prerna so she will stand down and see the melodrama going on. Ronit brings the rope and ties Prerna’s hand. Ronit tells Jagga to take the car behind and ties the other side of the rope to the steering wheel. Just then Anurag comes there. Sonalika and Ronit both are shocked to see Anurag there. Sonalika orders Jagga to push Prerna and not wait for the rope to be cut. Prerna falls down the cliff and calls out to Anurag, who runs and catches the other end of the rope. Anurag drags Prerna up with all his strength. Sonalika tells Ronit to run before Anurag catches him. Anurag holds Prerna’s hand and picks her up and saves her. Viraj also comes there and sees Prerna’s condition and helps Anurag in lifting her. Sonalika also comes and acts like she is there to save Prerna. Prerna hugs Anurag tightly as he saves her and her unborn child. Viraj feels uncomfortable seeing them so close. Anurag sees the goons running and chases them to catch.

In the precap, Anurag catches Jagga and brings him home so that he reveals the truth.