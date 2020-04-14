Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Post Lockdown, Makers to Introduce Rishab Bajaj's Son (Deets Inside)

Karan Singh Grover and Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Photo Credits: Hotstar)

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's recent 8-year leap began an exciting phase in the Parth Samthaan - Erica Fernandes show. Anurag pushes Prerna into a river after Komolika blackmails him with a video of Prerna killing Viraj. However, Rishab Bajaj saves Prerna and she returns to London with him and becomes a successful businesswoman. She also returns to Kolkata to destroy Anurag in every manner possible. And while the Anu-pre fandom is not happy with Prerna and her pairing up with Rishab Bajaj, fans of Prerna and Bajaj are over the moon with the latter returning back to Prerna's life. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki's Sumaiya Khan Aka Heer Roped in To Play Anurag - Prerna's Daughter Sneha (View Pics).

However, with the commencement of the 21-day lockdown (which has now been extended up till May 3, 2020) and the subsequent standstill of shootings, has led to Anurag and Prerna's revenge tale being left incomplete. And while we wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside and life to return to normal for everyone, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will also see a new development. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Pooja Banerjee Recalls Her Nach Baliye 9 Fall, Reveals That She Has Lost Almost 50% of Her Right Hand Movement (Watch Video).

As per reports, the makers will soon introduce Mr Rishab Bajaj's son into the storyline. Tellychakkar states that the makers had begun auditioning for the character of Rishab Bajaj's son before the lockdown was announced and he will be entering the show when they begin filming again. Well, now that's one development that we eagerly await.