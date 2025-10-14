Sony Entertainment Television and Amitabh Bachchan took viewers on a rollercoaster ride with the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. This week too, the popular quiz show will welcome young prodigies between the ages of 7 and 15. The knowledge-filled episode kicked off with rollover contestant Shaurya, who holds multiple India Book of Records and a Guinness World Record to his name. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Junior Contestant Angel Naithani Attempts INR 25 Lakh-Point Mythology Question – Can You Answer It?.

After contestant Shaurya left the show, 13-year-old Siddhant Bharti took the hot seat. The young prodigy, who hails from Mumbai, is also a national-level junior chess player. Talking about his passion for the game, his father recalled an exhibition match where even chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand took 45 seconds to counter one of Siddhant’s moves. Impressed by this, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his pride and encouraged Siddhant to keep making his parents proud.

Siddhant Bharti Wins INR 7.5 Lakh Points

Siddhant answered all the questions correctly up to the 11th one, but his performance in the Super Sandook round wasn’t very impressive. He eventually reached the 12th question, which was worth INR 12.5 lakh points. However, with no lifelines left and unsure of the answer, he decided to quit the show and walked away with INR7.5 lakh points.

Wondering what the challenging questions as. The 12th question was: Whose birth anniversary is commemorated on May 8 as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day?

The options provided were:

A. Florence Nightingale

B. Henry Dunant

C. Frederic Passy

D. Albert Schweitzer

After quitting the game, Big B asked Siddhant to guess an answer, and he chose Option B – Henry Dunant, which turned out to be correct. However, this isn’t the end of his journey but just another step that will shape his bright and promising future. ‘Nothing to Say, Speechless!’: Did Amitabh Bachchan React to Impatient Kid Ishit Bhatt Insulting Him on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ in Cryptic Tweet? Fans Speculate.

Watch the Promo of ‘KBC17’

How to Watch ‘KBC17’?

If you want to catch up with Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, tune in from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also stream the quiz show live on the Sony LIV app.

