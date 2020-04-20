Khichdi Fame JD Majethia Launches Website to Help Raise Funds to Combat COVID-19 Crisis

Khichdi Fame JD Majethia (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Acclaimed actor-producer J.D. Majethia has launched a website 'Fan Ka Fan.Com' to support people affected by the deadly coronavirus. The website is a creative endeavour to motivate fans to raise funds to fight against the virus. The fan who pledges to donate will receive a video from their favourite television celebrity associated with the initiative. "As we all know that to protect the lives of people from the impact of coronavirus the country has gone into a long lockdown," Majethia said.

"This has and will create multiple crises and especially the financial ones for many in every nook and corner of the country. Now, when many from the country are impacted then many from the country need to rise up to the occasion and help. The television industry has the power to inspire, motivate, influence a lot of people to come forward and support the cause. I am glad that so many like-minded celebrities willingly agreed to be part of it," he added.

The producer continued: "'Fan Ka Fan' enables us to acknowledge every individual who pledges to contribute towards the initiative by a special 'Thank You' message they will receive from their favourite star. I am hopeful that our initiative will help create an impact and awareness."Celebrated actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan V. Grover, Ada Khan, Shubhangi Aatrey, Rupali Ganguli, Tejasswi Prakash, Rohitash Gaud, Shailesh Lodha and many others are part of the 'Fan Ka Fan' initiative.