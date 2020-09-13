Actress Juhi Parmar, who is still known for her super hit show Kumkum, is back on the screens after her last outing Karamphal Data Shani, will soon be returning to television with her show Hamariwali Good News. While the show is still in the initial stages of making, Juhi's character details are out. Juhi will be playing the titular role of Renuka in this unique story. The show is said to have an interesting story where Juhi is playing a young mother-in-law who conceives a child for her daughter-in-law who can not, bringing a new life into the family and also happiness. Juhi Parmar Is Immensely Thankful For Karamphal Data Shani Co-Star Salil Ankola and Wife Ria During Show's Umbergaon Shoot.

Juhi, who is a single parent in real life, revealed, "I have been reading so many scripts over the years after Kumkum but when Hamariwali Good News came to me, I instantly had a smile on my face. The storyline is unique and gives me as an actor the opportunity to once again experiment with something new." Juhi Parmar Birthday Special: 6 Interesting Facts About The Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan Actress.

"It's always about the challenge a role brings and Renuka is a strong-headed, God-fearing, fun-loving housewife who goes to an extent of having a child for her daughter in law, a thought that is so noble and yet so challenging. Being a mother in real life, I know that even the thought of my child being with someone else, makes my heartbeat literally stop," revealed Juhi.

"And yet Renuka has the courage to go through it all with a smile on her face for her family. I would say the greatest gift in my career has been Kumkum and I just hope that Renuka becomes the cherry on top," concluded the Shani actress. Alongside Juhi, the show will also star Sristhi Jain and Shakti Anand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).