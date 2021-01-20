Actress Vaishnavi Mahant says her upcoming show, which is set in pre-Partition India, is inspirational even for modernday girls. Titled Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, the show is set in Lahore of 1947. It narrates the story of three girls, Amrit, Vashma and Radha. Vaishnavi's character believes that her on-screen daughter should get married and settle at the right age, but little does she know that Vashma has her dreams and aspirations. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Anupam Kher Gifts His Latest Book to Amitabh Bachchan on Sony TV’s Quiz Show (See Pics)

"I'm completely different from my character - Zahida. Women in the 1940s had a different mindset and they curbed the wings of girls who dared to dream. Zahida is more inclined towards her son and more possessive towards her daughter," said Vaishnavi. Divyanka Tripathi Gets Back To Hosting, Brought On-Board Sony TV’s Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is the story of Amrit, Vashma and Radha and their dream and newfound love, in pre-partition India. It will be inspiring to see the story of these three girls who dared to dream. It is inspirational even for the girls of 21st century," she added. Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye will premiere on January 25 on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).