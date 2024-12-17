Archana Puran Singh, actress and current permanent guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show, recently launched her YouTube channel, much to the excitement of her fans and followers. The 62-year-old actress shared the good news on her social media, and within hours, her channel garnered millions of views. Unfortunately, things took a turn when her YouTube channel was hacked shortly after its launch. Archana Puran Singh Announces Her YouTube Channel; ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Judge Teases ‘Dhamakedaar Surprise’ on December 13 (Watch Video).

Archana Puran Singh shared this shocking update with her followers through a video on Instagram, saying: “Hi guys, kal hi maine apna new YouTube channel launch kiya hai aur aap logon ne itna saara pyaar diya hai ki lakhon views aa gaye kuchh hi ghanton mein. Lekin afsos se mujhe kehna pad raha hai ki kal raat kareeb 2 baje mere YouTube channel ko kisi ne hack kar liya hai yaa kar diya hai. Abhi tak samajh nahi aa raha hai kyunki woh completely delete ho gaya hai. (Hi guys, just yesterday I launched my new YouTube channel, and you all showered so much love that it got millions of views within just a few hours. But sadly, I have to say that around 2 AM last night, someone hacked my YouTube channel. I still don’t understand what exactly happened because it has been completely deleted.)”

Despite this setback, Archana Puran Singh expressed immense gratitude towards her fans for their overwhelming support. In her Instagram caption, she wrote, “Thank you for ALL the love you have shown me and my fam. I love you all ! The channel should be back in a day or two. Fingers crossed. Will keep you all updated.”

