Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Baby John, directed by Kalees. The movie produced by Atlee also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. Recently, Baby John's team graced Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, to promote their film. During the episode, the comedian took a jibe at Atlee's appearance, which did not go well with a section of people online. Also the way the director-producer handled it will definitely leave you impressed. Salman Khan in ‘Baby John’ Trailer: Actor Makes a Teasing Cameo in Varun Dhawan’s Action-Packed Promo, Fans Predict It Will ‘Turn Theatres to Stadiums’ (Watch Video).

Atlee Schools Kapil Sharma After He Takes a Dig at His Appearance

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Atlee graced the latest episode of Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the season finale episode, host Kapil Sharma made an indirect joke on Atlee concerning his appearance. He said, "Atlee sir, you are so young and now that you have become such a big director-producer, has it ever happened that you went to meet a star but they didn't recognise you." Atlee responded and said, "In a way I understood your question and Ill try to answer."

Here’s How Atlee Reacted to Kapil Sharma’s Racist Joke

Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee's looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don't judge by appearance, judge by the heart.#Atlee #KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/4Xms5ExqNq — sugunamma (@sug_una) December 16, 2024

Atlee continued, "I am actually very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he produced my first film (Raja Rani -2013). He asked the script and didn't see how I was looking or whether I was capable of it or not. He loved my narration," Further replying to Kapil Sharma's comment about his appearance, the Theri director said, "I think the world should see that by appearance we should not judge, by heart you have to judge. ‘Baby John’: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Varun Dhawan’s High-Energy Thriller Trailer, Says ‘Really Looking Forward to Seeing the Film’ (View Post).

Making racist comments and spamming body-shaming jokes are quite common in Indian comedy shows, but one must always consider the sensitivity of the situation before saying anything. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's Baby John is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on Christmas 2024 (December 25). The movie is a Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit Tamil film Theri, which was directed by Atlee.

