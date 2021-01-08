Television hunk Mrunal Jain was all set to take the big screen by the storm in 2020, given he was all set to star in the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. However, what was supposed to be a great year for the actor, turned out to be a dud because of the COVID-19 pandemic creating havoc in all our lives. The actor was awaiting the release of his film, which obviously would not have gone the digital way and released only in theatres. Sooryavanshi: TV Actor Mrunal Jain on Board for Akshay Kumar Cop Film.

Talking about his role in the film, Mrunal revealed, "I play the antagonist in the film and was hoping that my work would be noticed by directors and casting directors. It was disappointing to say the least as there was a lot of buzz around the film and it was expected that it would be received well. Now, to recreate that interest and buzz will take work. The delay has affected me as it means I will have to start from scratch. It has been quite a while that I have done TV.” Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Brothers Gaurav Desai and Mrunal Jain Are Thankful to the Show for Unmasking Arhaan Khan.

Mrunal was also all set to make an appearance in Sab Kushal Mangal with Akshaye Khanna which released in January 2020, but it didn’t do that well and only lasted for a week in theatres. Jain had pinned his hopes on Soorvanshi as the film was “the talk of the town”. “Working with such huge stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh is a big deal. I have so many scenes with Akshay sir and Ranveer, so I was hoping that my ability as an actor would be noticed in the industry," Mrunal revealed.

"I took on the negative role because when you get a call from Rohit Shetty sir, you know there must be some vision and why he sees me in that role. His conviction in me gave me confidence. Now, we will have to see when people will fill the theatres like before,” he says, hopeful that sooner or later the film will release and his work will be noticed eventually.

The actor also turns a year older on January 9. Talking about his birthday plans, he said, "On this day, I try to work, even a little bit and take blessings from God. I love to share my happiness with others. I went to an orphanage last year and will be feeding stray dogs this year. Sharing is caring, I feel. I would spend quality time with my family which includes my parents and wife Sweetie. My wife and mom will pamper me with amazing delicacies as I am a Jain foodie. The only thing I enjoy eating outside is Pizza. My birthday wish is to see the happiness of all the people around me," he concluded.

