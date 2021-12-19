We are almost at the end of the year 2021, with that we are stepping on the fourth week of December 2021, which is the Christmas week. With all excitement on peak, there are several interesting series and movies releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Atrangi Re, which will release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie will unveil a story of a Tamil boy, who will meet a girl from Bihar, and that will lead to a beautiful love story. A non-linear tale of two romances which runs in similar way just from different timelines. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in key roles. Atrangi Re Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan Make a Curious Love Triangle in This Aanand L Rai Directorial (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Minnal Murali, which will drop on Netflix on December 24. The superhero movie is directed by Basil Joseph. The film revolves around a young tailor from a small town in Kerala who acquires special powers after he gets struck by lightning on a Christmas evening dressed as a Santa Claus. The Malayalam flick stars Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram and Aju Varghese, among others. Another interesting release of the week would be Emily in Paris Season 2, which is all set to stream on Netflix from December 24. This web show is a perfect watch for teenagers, specially for girls as it shows how Emily Cooper struggles to succeed in the workplace while she's in search for love. The second season is surely going to arrive with more treats. The comedy series features Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery. Minnal Murali Trailer: Tovino Thomas As Desi Superhero Fights With His Foe in This Actioned Packed Malayalam Film! (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Emily in Paris Season 2: December 22, 2021

2. Stand By Me Doraemon 2: December 24, 2021

3. The Silent Sea: December 24, 2021 | Korean

Sony LIV

1. Shark Tank India S01: December 20, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Parampara: December 24, 2021

Hoichoi

1. Rudrabinar Obhishaap: December 24, 2021 | Bengali

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Being The Ricardos: December 21, 2021

2. Don't Look Up: December 24, 2021

3. Minnal Murali: December 24, 2021 | Multi-Lingual

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Eyes of Tammy Faye: December 22, 2021

2. Atrangi Re: December 24, 2021

ZEE5

1. Blood Money: December 24, 2021 | Tamil

2. WWW (Evaru Ekkada Enduku): December 24, 2021 | Tamil & Telugu

Sony LIV

1. Madhuram: December 24, 2021 | Malayalam

HBO Max

1. The Matrix Resurrections: December 22, 2021

