Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's much-awaited film Dil Bechara is all set to premiere this week on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, July 24. The film's trailer broke records and stands on the top as the most liked Indian movie trailer on YouTube. It also broke Avengers Infinity War's trailer's record of raking most views in a single day. The other OTT releases of the week are sequel to Joey King's romantic-comedy The Kissing Booth and Danish Sait's Kannada movie French Biryani.

Speaking of the web-series releasing this week, A Confession is the mini-series arriving on Sony LIV, Mainak Bhaumik's web-series Breakup Story on Hoichoi and the German comedy series How to Sell Drugs Online season 2 that has already premiered on Netflix on July 21.

Dil Bechara

Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara premieres on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar at 7.30 pm. The good news is that even the non-subscribers can watch this film absolutely free. It is an official adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars which was based on John Greene's acclaimed novel of the same name.

The Kissing Booth 2

Joey King and Jacob Elordi's 2018 Netflix film gets a sequel. Helmed by Vince Marcello, The Kissing Booth 2 releases on July 24 only on Netflix

French Biryani

Helmed by Pannaga Bharana, French Biryani is a Kannada movie starring Danish Sait that traces the journey of a French citizen from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. The comedy-drama also stars Rangayana Raghu, Disha Madan, Mahantesh Hiremath, Pitobash, Sampath Kumar, Nagabhushana, and Sindhu Murthy. French Biryani premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 24

A Confession

Martin Freeman plays Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher in mini-series A Confession. He is in-charge of the case of the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan and investigating her last moments before she vanished. Written by Jeff Pope and directed by Paul Andrew Williams, the British crime series is coming to SonyLIV on July 24.

Breakup Story

Mainak Bhaumik's debut web series Break-up Story is all set to stream on Hoichoi. It stars Anindita Bose, Saurav Das, Ranojoy Bishnu, Sohini Sarkar, Tuhina Das, Sauraseni Maitra, Aryann Bhowmick, Chandreyee Ghosh and Alivia Sarkar. The Bengali series revolves around couples going through different kinds of break-ups. Breakup Story premieres on Hoichoi on July 24

How to Sell Drugs Online S2

How to Sell Drugs Online follows Moritz Zimmermann, a high school outsider skilled at computers, as he builds a highly lucrative online store for ecstasy. The Netflix comedy series' season 2 just premiered on the streaming platform on July 21.

