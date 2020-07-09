Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's one-year-long marriage has hit the rock big time. Well, we say that because barely days after Rajeev denied rumours of trouble in their marital life, both he and Charu have gone on to delete any and all photographs of them together from social media, and those include their wedding photos. The news of trouble in their marriage first came out when a report in Bombay Times had stated that after a huge fight, Rajeev flew down to stay in Delhi while Charu is living in Mumbai only. And while the couple has taken down all memories from their wedding, Rajeev's older sister Sushmita Sen has all the pictures from the do. Charu Asopa's Latest Instagram Post Re-Ignites Rumours of Troublesome Marriage With Husband Rajeev Sen (View Post).

The daily quoted a source close to Charu and Rajeev as saying, "Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication," From Charu Asopa’s Cryptic Post to Rajeev Sen’s Dinner Date Pic, Fans Confused If All Is Well Between Sushmita Sen’s Brother and His Wife.

However, Rajeev told Spotboye back then that, "I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say. Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight & are no more together- what a funny world we live in."

Rajeev and Charu had met in January 2019 and after a courtship of a few months, they had a registered marriage on June 7, 2019, followed by a grand wedding on June 16 in Goa. However, with Charu's cryptic Instagram gyaan posts and Rajeev's this action, it seems to be solid that the pair is going through a bad phase in their marriage.

