REJCTX 2 Trailer: Sumeet Vyas and Esha Gupta Team Up To Solve a Mysterious Case Filled With Twists and Intimacy In Zee5 Series (Watch Video)

REJCTX 2 Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The fans are in for a treat as they can now binge watch on new twisted series. Various streaming platforms are offering a buffet of series and films, to add into quarantine binge-watch list. Zee5 original digital platform has also now has a promising series that one can opt to watch. REJCTX 2 trailer just dropped on the internet that features Sumeet Vyas and Esha Gupta in the lead. REJCTX 2: Ankur Tewari Says He Composed Songs for This Series in Dorm Rooms and Not in a Professional Hi-Tech Studio.

If we go by the trailer, it is full of twists and intimate bold scenes. Esha Gupta and Sumeet Vyas' characters are seen helming the case of a teacher who gets murdered, who also allegedly has an affair with her student. The scenes promise a roller coaster ride. From same-sex love story, passionate scenes to dark secrets, the story has all the elements. The last scene in the trailer also hints about a 'double-role' twist. Check out the trailer below.

REJCTX 2 Trailer:

This is the second season of the series, with a bolder treatment. It also stars ,Anisha Victor, Masi Wali, and Ridhi Khakhar in the crucial roles. The series will release on 14 May on the streaming platform. Esha Gupta will be seen after a long in the entertainment space, and her fans should definitely gear up for the refreshing and sturdy role that she plays. This series can definitely be a part of the watch-list, are you excited for it?