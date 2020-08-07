Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India version seems to have all the makings of another hit season of the adventure reality show. With naamcheen khiladi from previous seasons like Karan Patel, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin and Rithvik Dhanjani. Actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani has already made quite a fiery start, in Khatron Ke Khiladi's Made in India. Coming back once again to compete for the title among a host of others, Rithvik has aced both the weekend's blindfolded car and unlock tasks, enabling him to be the first one to win this season's coveted 'Champions Jacket'! Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded: Here's What Jay Bhanushali Has To Say On Participating in Fear Factor Once Again.

Known to be one who is adventure driven and likes a good thrill in life, Rithvik is very excited to be back on the show for the second time around, this time even more charged up than the first! It can be recalled that Rithvik was a part of season 8 of Khatron Ke Khiladi and was one of the strongest contenders. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India: Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Karan Patel, Rithvik Dhanjani Get Ready To Face Their Fears (Watch Videos).

Check Out His Post Below:

Speaking about his love for Khatron Ke Khiladi and how excited he is to be a part of it again, Rithvik shares,"I can say this quite loud and clear that I am very excited to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi for the second time. I am as excited as I was the first time, and if given a chance I can do Khatron Ke Khiladi over and over again, a 1000 times over, because I just love it! I am very excited for my journey on the show, and have no idea what's in store for me or any of us on it, but its definitely going to keep everyone on the edge of their seats with all the thrill, excitement and adventure!".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).