Actor Harsh Nagar is all set to lead the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 along with debutant Sneha Jain. The actors have been chosen as the lead paid Anant and Gehna and will be seen taking over the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 storyline, along with a whole new cast and actors Mohammad Nazim, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vandana Vithlani and Rupal Patel from season 1 of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Well, but did you know that Harsh has been prepping for his role with help from his wife Tanvi Vyas? Yes, he has been taking Gujarati lessons from his wife to prep for SNS 2, as per reports in Bombay Times. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Makes a Comeback As Gopi Bahu And Drops A Hint About 'Gehna' (Watch Video).

The report reads, "For his role, Harsh kept on practicing his gestures, postures, mannerisms, and expressions till he reached a point of perfection. In fact, he learned the Gujarati language from his real wife Tanvi." Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain To Play the Main Leads Anant and Gehna.

Says Harsh, "I have always heard a lot about Gujarati food and culture from my wife Tanvi. Gujarati is an extremely sweet language and I chose to get more familiar with Gujarati as a language and perfect the various nuances and styles that it possesses in order to fit in the required characteristics of my character ‘Anant’ in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya."

"My wife, Tanvi has been kind enough to mentor me through this process. I trained under her to not only get the dialect right but also to master the accent and a few popular Gujarati catchphrases. It has been challenging and exciting so far. This show is very close to my heart. I have directed all my energies into it and I hope that shows on screen. It's always fun to learn a new language. It's an altogether different learning experience," he concludes.

